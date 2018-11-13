Trash Panda Apparel Available!

Good news for those who like the Rocket City Trash Pandas, there's a store where people can buy merchandise!

The store front opened yesterday, November 12, 2018 in Bridge Street Town Center. It will stay open until December 30, 2018.

In other Trash Panda news, season tickets go on sale this Saturday, November 17, at 9 a.m. in the Rocket City Trash Pandas store.

The first customer to make their deposit for tickets will receive a voucher to be the first person to enter the new ballpark, and they'll be able to pick where their seats will be.

For more information on season tickets and the Trash Pandas visit their website at www.TrashPandasBaseball.com.