Global retailer Amazon has come under the scruinty of a German agency in charge of preserving competition in the country.

The Bundeskartellamt said on Thursday that it received "numerous complaints from sellers about Amazon's business practice," which launched the investigation.

Terms and business practices considered possively abusive: Liability provisions to the disadvantage of sellers , in combination with choice of law and jurisdiction clauses

Rules on product reviews

The non-transparent termination and blocking of sellers’ accounts

Withholding or delaying payment

Clauses assigning rights to use the information material which a seller has to provide with regard to the products offered and terms of business on pan-European despatch

"Because of the many complaints we have received we will examine whether Amazon is abusing its market position to the detriment of sellers active on its marketplace.Andreas Mundt, President of the Bundeskartellamt, said in a statement.

The independent authority, which reports to the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, argues that Amazon can be scrutinized under current German competition law because it both "holds a dominant position" and "that the sellers are dependent on Amazon."

This investigation follows one launched by the European Commission regarding Amazon's "collection and use of transaction data," which began back in the summer of 2018.

Officials said the two investigations will supplement one another.