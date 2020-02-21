Geraldine mayor: Assistant police chief on leave for ‘terroristic’ Facebook post

Geraldine assistant police chief Jeff Buckles is on paid leave while being investigated for a "terroristic" Facebook post against Nancy Pelosi.

That’s according to Geraldine Mayor Chuck Ables. The post was reported to say “Pelosi just ripped up his speach. Road Side bomb on her way home and any other Dumbocrats.”

A due process hearing is set for Buckles on Tuesday at 5 p.m. It will be held during a council meeting, so it's open to the public. However, Buckles has the right to choose a private hearing instead, and in that case, a special session would be held.

The city will decide what kind of punishment Buckles will face.

Ables says he's received calls from people across the country. He says some of the calls were from people in Alabama.

