Geraldine council member, Marshall County schools transportation supervisor dies of coronavirus

Tim Gilbert, who served as the transportation supervisor for the Marshall County School System and a councilman for the town of Geraldine, died Tuesday.

Gilbert died of coronavirus, according to Marshall County Emergency Management Agency Director Anita McBurnett.

He is survived by his wife, three children, and many other relatives.

"Tim was a devout Christian, loving husband, father, incredible teacher, and someone who always put others first,” said Cindy Wigley, Marshall County schools superintendent.

“As a loyal employee for the past 15 years, Tim will be greatly missed. He was like a big brother to many of us.

“The Board, and staff of Marshall County Schools extend deepest sympathies to his wife Melissa, his family, friends and to our school family. Please remember us all in your prayers.”

In a post on the town of Geraldine’s Facebook page, Mayor Chuck Ables said of Gilbert, “He was a great supporter of Geraldine and a true friend to me. He worked hard to make Geraldine and the world a better place. I will continue to pray for his family.”

