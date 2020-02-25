Geraldine assistant police chief on leave for 'terroristic threat' awaits fate

A Geraldine assistant police chief pleaded his case Tuesday night to get his job back after being put on paid leave last week.

Geraldine Mayor Chuck Ables made the call to put Jeff Buckles on leave while being investigated for a "terroristic" Facebook post again Nancy Pelosi. It read, "Pelosi just ripped up his speach. Road Side bomb on her way home and any other Dumbocrats.”

A due process hearing was held for Buckles Tuesday night during a special council meeting.

Ables said he learned Buckles chose to have a private hearing. He could have chosen to have it done in public. It was a possibility that prompted a lot of people to attend the meeting.

People showed up both in support and in disagreement with Buckle's post.

"You know the day before it happened, nobody cared about Geraldine," Amanda McCulloch said.

McCulloch has lived in this small town for more than 20 years. She believes the assistant police chief was just venting online, and his post about Nancy Pelosi was not a real threat.

"I feel safe here because I know we got the best two cops running this place that we could have," McCulloch said.

Buckles' post on social media aimed towards the speaker of the house gathered attention nation-wide. Mayor Chuck Ables made the decision to put him on paid leave and is still getting calls daily from people across the country who are concerned.

"I've had calls at least identifying themselves, at least ten states," Ables said.

Ables said he is hearing out both sides and understands the importance of due process. Some people I spoke to said it is not right what he did, but he does not deserve to lose his job.

"Because I care, I really care, it's not about Trump or Pelosi, it's about Jeff himself," McCulloch said. "He's a great person, he has a great family and this needs to go away."

Now that this independent hearing is done, a report will be put together by an attorney. The mayor will take the time to consider what he will do moving forward. He said we may not know the decision for another week or so.

While Buckles is on leave, the mayor said there are part-time officers working to ensure there is always someone on duty.