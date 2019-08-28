Georgia murder suspect in custody after manhunt

Authorities say the murder suspect spotted in Moody, Alabama was caught on Wednesday in Cowetta County, Georgia.
The ABC affiliate, New Channel 9, reports Steven Mauldin's accused victims have been identified as 35-year-old Joe Edward Brown, 61-year-old Linda Mae Everett and 46-year-old Daryl Lee Marsh. Brown and Everett were shot and killed, and Marsh was injured.
Read more about the manhunt here.
