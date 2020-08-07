Georgia man pleads guilty to traveling to Huntsville to engage in sexual contact with a minor

A Georgia man pleaded guilty to traveling to Huntsville with the intent to engage in illicit sexual contact with a minor, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama announced on Friday.

William Park Winston, 35, pleaded guilty to the federal charge on Friday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says he drove from Georgia to Huntsville for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a 15-year-old girl.

Friday’s statement says he reserved an Airbnb in Huntsville and arranged for an Uber to transport the girl from her home to him. It says the Uber driver became concerned for the minor and called 911.

U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations and the Huntsville Police Department investigated the case.