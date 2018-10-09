Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Officials on scene at hit-and-run in Toney Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Georgia man charged with capital murder of girlfriend is heading to court

Prosecutors said Carey Davis Jr. fled back to Georgia in a car he stole from Tiana Cole, who he allegedly shot and killed. Prosecutors said Carey Davis Jr. fled back to Georgia in a car he stole from Tiana Cole, who he allegedly shot and killed.

Prosecutors said Carey LaGrant Davis Jr. shot and killed Tiara Cole with a pistol at a Decatur motel.

Posted: Oct. 9, 2018 11:03 AM
Updated: Oct. 9, 2018 11:32 AM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A Georgia man accused of shooting and killing his former girlfriend in 2017 is heading to court Wednesday morning.

According to court officials, Carey LaGrant Davis Jr. will appear in front of Judge Glenn Thompson for an arraignment hearing.

Back on July 22, 2017, Decatur Police said Davis shot and killed 22-year-old Tiara Cole and left her body in a room at the Quality Inn in Decatur. A member of the housekeeping staff found her body and alerted police.

Davis was arrested in Georgia and extradited back to Morgan County. According to court records, Davis stole Cole’s car and drove it over to Georgia.

He was originally held on a $150,000 bond prior to being indicted and charged with capital murder. Because of the nature of the charge, his bond was revoked.

Davis’ arraignment is set for 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events