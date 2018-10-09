Georgia man charged with capital murder of girlfriend is heading to court

A Georgia man accused of shooting and killing his former girlfriend in 2017 is heading to court Wednesday morning.
According to court officials, Carey LaGrant Davis Jr. will appear in front of Judge Glenn Thompson for an arraignment hearing.
Back on July 22, 2017, Decatur Police said Davis shot and killed 22-year-old Tiara Cole and left her body in a room at the Quality Inn in Decatur. A member of the housekeeping staff found her body and alerted police.
Davis was arrested in Georgia and extradited back to Morgan County. According to court records, Davis stole Cole’s car and drove it over to Georgia.
He was originally held on a $150,000 bond prior to being indicted and charged with capital murder. Because of the nature of the charge, his bond was revoked.
Davis’ arraignment is set for 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.
