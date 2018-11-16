Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Georgia law enforcement helicopter crashes in Alabama river

Courtesy of ABC 33/40

Authorities say a law enforcement helicopter from Georgia has crashed into an Alabama river.

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 5:10 PM
Posted By: AP

CLANTON, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say a law enforcement helicopter from Georgia has crashed into an Alabama river.

Columbus, Georgia, Mayor Teresa Tomlinson told the Ledger-Enquirer newspaper in a texted statement that the helicopter was connected to her area's Metro Narcotics Task Force. The task force covers Harris, Russell and Muscogee counties and Phenix City, Alabama. Tomlin is also her city's public safety director.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a Bell OH-58 helicopter crashed around 1:15 p.m. Friday near Clanton in Chilton County. It was not immediately known how many people were aboard or whether there were casualties.

Alabama news outlets report that the helicopter is believed to have hit a power line before the crash.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 48°
Florence
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 46°
Fayetteville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 43°
Decatur
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events