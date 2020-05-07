Clear
Georgia father, son charged in murder of Ahmaud Arbery

Arbery was killed Feb. 23

Posted: May 7, 2020 8:01 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - A white father and son accused of fatally shooting a black man who was running in their Georgia neighborhood have been taken into custody and charged with murder.

The arrests Thursday came after the release of a video of the February incident sparked national outcry.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 64-year-old Gregory McMichael and 34-year-old Travis McMichael were arrested and will be booked into the Glynn County Jail.

Twenty-five-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was killed Feb. 23 just outside the port city of Brunswick.

His mother believes he was out for a jog.

The men who pursued him in a pickup told police they thought Arbery was a burglar.

