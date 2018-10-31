Clear
Georgia authorities warning about sex offenders on Halloween

Butts County Sheriff's Office

Signs posted in sex offenders' lawns reminding people to not trick or treat there.

Posted: Oct. 31, 2018 5:41 PM
Posted By: AP

ATLANTA (AP) - A Georgia sheriff says signs have been placed at the homes of registered sex offenders to warn families not to trick-or-treat there on Halloween.

Butts County Sheriff Gary Long tells news outlets the signs conform with a Georgia law forbidding sex offenders from participating in Wednesday's holiday.

Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix says flyers will be posted on offenders houses. And in Monroe County, Deputy Marilynn Fitts says sex offenders who chose not to have signs in their yard will have to spend the evening at the sheriff's office.

Grovetown Mayor Gary E. Jones announced last week that roughly 30 offenders on probation will be held at city hall for several hours.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

