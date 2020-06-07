George Floyd and Dana Fletcher protesters come together in Madison

Protesters came together in Madison Sunday evening, after the killing of George Floyd, but also to remember Dana Fletcher, who was killed my Madison Police last October.

People held signs about George Floyd and also Dana Fletcher. Protesters tell WAAY 31 while Floyd's death sparked nation-wide protests, there are other black men and women who deserve justice.

Protesters say even though an internal review determined that Madison Police followed department procedures during the deadly incident with Fletcher, they are upset that authorities haven't released video of what exactly happened.

Protesters say they want to help end police brutality and racism in the country, and neither Floyd nor Fletcher should be forgotten.

"All of these police murders need to be addressed, not just through awareness but through systemic change, and that systemic change starts with reparations to the families of these murdered black people as well as reparations to all the black community," said community activist, Kerry Porter.

Protesters say they won't stop spreading the message of "black lives matter" until they see change.