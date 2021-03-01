Geological specialists expected to look at Highway 117 in Jackson County after rockslide

Less than a mile of one lane of Highway 117 near Jackson County Road 14 is closed after a rockslide.

Geological specialists are expected to head to the site sometime this week.

Officials with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) say it could happen again, especially with rain on the way.

On Monday, crews put up barriers on the side of the road just in case it does happen again. People who live along the road say it's a vital roadway.

"It's very important, even if you loop around to go to town, you still have to get on that road to get off," said Virginia Dehart.

ALDOT officials say that rockfall activity like this is pretty common near mountainous areas, but it's uncommon for those rocks to actually make it on the road like on Monday.