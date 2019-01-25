General Mills recalls some 5-pound bags of flour over salmonella fears

(CNN) -- General Mills is recalling some five-pound bags of its Gold Medal unbleached flour over fears of salmonella contamination.
"This recall is being issued out of an abundance of care as General Mills has not received any direct consumer reports of confirmed illnesses related to this product," the company said in a statement.
The recall is for Gold Medal unbleached flour with a better-if-used-by date of April 20, 2020. The company said those who have the affected product should dispose it.
"Food safety is our top priority, and though we have not had any confirmed illnesses, we are voluntarily recalling this specific lot of Gold Medal unbleached flour to prevent potential illnesses," said Jim Murphy, president of General Mills Meals and Baking Division.
Salmonella causes serious and sometimes fatal infections, especially in young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.
Symptoms include fever, nausea, diarrhea and abdominal pain.
