Two stars of ABC’s “General Hospital” are performing in Huntsville on Friday night.

Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson will put on their “Stone Cold and The Jackal” show at 6 p.m. At Stand Up Live, 2012 Memorial Pkwy SW.

Burton plays Jason Morgan on GH. Anderson plays Spinelli.

