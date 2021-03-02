Gemstone Foods looking to hire more than 80 employees at Sheffield job fair

Gemstone Foods is looking to hire more than 80 people.

The Sheffield Career Center is hosting a job fair for the company on Thursday, March 11 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The career center is located at 500 South Montgomery Avenue, Suite 102, in Sheffield.

They are hiring for multiple positions including maintenance technicians, refrigeration technicians, packout and IQF positions, forklift/material handlers and sizing/tender cutters. Pay ranges from $9.00 per hour to $18.00 per hour depending on the position and level of experience.

The event is free and open to the public. Face masks are required.

For more information, contact Sherry Burdett at the Sheffield Career Center at 256.383.5610 Ext. 85901 or Sherry.Burdett@alcc.alabama.gov.