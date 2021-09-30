Gerhart Chamber Musical Festival postponed due to pandemic

The golden anniversary celebration of the annual Gerhart Chamber Music Festival has been postponed to next fall, Snead State Community College announced this week.

The event was originally scheduled for Nov. 2 and Nov. 4–7 but has been rescheduled due to travel concerns related to the pandemic. New dates have not been finalized yet, according to the College.

The festival began in 1972 as "Youth Makes Music," a nonprofit organization that promoted classical chamber music in North Alabama. According to the College, the first homecoming concert was held near Lake Guntersville, and the festival moved south of Birmingham before returning to Marshall County under its current name in the 1980s.

The festival includes concerts, a master class and educational opportunities for Snead State students and students from area school systems. This year's festival was set to feature musicians Michael Davis, Jeffery Cohen, Wayne Roden and Bion Tsang.