Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Gerhart Chamber Musical Festival postponed due to pandemic

The classical chamber music festival began in 1972 and features concerts and classes for area students.

Posted: Sep 30, 2021 11:32 AM
Updated: Sep 30, 2021 11:32 AM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

The golden anniversary celebration of the annual Gerhart Chamber Music Festival has been postponed to next fall, Snead State Community College announced this week.

The event was originally scheduled for Nov. 2 and Nov. 4–7 but has been rescheduled due to travel concerns related to the pandemic. New dates have not been finalized yet, according to the College. 

The festival began in 1972 as "Youth Makes Music," a nonprofit organization that promoted classical chamber music in North Alabama. According to the College, the first homecoming concert was held near Lake Guntersville, and the festival moved south of Birmingham before returning to Marshall County under its current name in the 1980s.

The festival includes concerts, a master class and educational opportunities for Snead State students and students from area school systems. This year's festival was set to feature musicians Michael Davis, Jeffery Cohen, Wayne Roden and Bion Tsang.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events