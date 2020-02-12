Gates will be installed at Buck's Pocket State Park

The DeKalb County Commission plans to add gates at Buck's Pocket State Park within the next 2 months. The decision comes exactly one week after a driver was swept away by flood waters at the state park last week.

The commission chose gates because the current barricades aren't doing enough to keep people out of dangerous areas.

The gates were donated by a citizen, so the county only has to pay to install them. At this time, there's no exact price tag on the project.

The gates will be located at both the Jackson and DeKalb county entrances, but some people say they think there's another way to keep people safe.

"I don't know why they won't build a bigger bridge that way they don't have to worry about opening the gates back up. Build a bigger bridge. Make it taller. It can be done," Waylon Houston said.

The president of the DeKalb County Commission told WAAY 31 the project will save lives.

Once the gates are installed, it'll be the up to the state park to decide when to close them.