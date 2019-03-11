Clear
Gas tax proposal continues on legislative fast track

Posted: Mar. 11, 2019 3:01 PM
Posted By: AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama Senate committee has approved a proposed 10-cent-per-gallon gasoline tax increase, keeping the bill on the fast track in the special session called by Gov. Kay Ivey.

The Senate Transportation and Energy Committee on Monday approved the gas tax increase and related bills without a dissenting vote.

The measures now move to the Alabama Senate floor where they could receive final passage as soon as Tuesday.

Ivey has proposed a 10-cent-a-gallon gas tax increase to fund road and bridge construction. The increase would be phased in over three years. The state tax would then be adjusted with construction costs up to a penny every two years.

The Alabama House of Representatives approved the bill last week on an 83-20 vote.

