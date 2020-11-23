Gas station clerk defends herself in Tuscumbia robbery

A man suspected of multiple armed robberies in the Shoals met his match Monday against a gas station clerk who shot him in self defense.

All of this happened about 10 a.m. at Fuel City gas station on Highway 72 in Tuscumbia.

Gas station clerk, Miranda Mullins, told WAAY31 she was suspicious of the suspect because he walked into the store wearing a full hunting mask. She felt in her gut something wasn't right, but her main worries were for her other customers.

"When he came in, I was just hoping the woman that I was checking out was going to get out before it got bad and as soon as she went out, he came in, he walked up to the counter and pulled out his gun and was like 'give me all of the money out of the register' and I'm like, 'you're playing right? You're joking,'" said Mullins, as she described her interaction with the suspect.

Mullins said she collected the money for him while he had the gun pointed at her, but then he dropped the money and started to run out. He didn't know Mullins had a gun the whole time, too, but she was in fear for her life and didn't know how he'd react if she pointed her gun at him.

"Of course I was scared, because you never know, he could have turned around and shot me. That's why I waited. I didn't want him to see it coming," said Mullins.

After Mullins shot him in the shoulder, the suspect then jumped in a getaway car headed for Helen Keller Hospital and got in a car wreck. He's now in critical condition at Huntsville Hospital.

Police believe he's a suspect in multiple cases like this one. That's part of the reason Mullins has been extra attentive the last few weeks.

"I didn't want him to shoot me. I've got a family and they want me to come home at night," said Mullins.

There was a female getaway driver. Tuscumbia police said she is in custody and will be charged soon. They're not releasing the two suspects' names right now.

Mullins continued on with her shift despite all the chaos.