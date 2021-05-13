Gas shortage impacts Huntsville landscaping business

Some local businesses are feeling a pinch because gas stations are seeing a supply shortage due to the Colonial Pipeline attack.

Elite Landscaping told WAAY 31 how they're dealing with the shortage.

“You’ll go to some gas stations and they might not have any, they might not have 93 octanes, they might only have 87," said the owner of Elite Landscaping, Robert Haralson. "So, it’s a little more, definitely more time-consuming.”

Elite Landscaping works on about 90 homes in south Huntsville and the historic district.

Haralson said the gas shortage is stressful for several reasons.

"We have a lot of customers that are counting on us to do their yards, and then a lot of customers. They worry about citations and stuff if they’re not getting their yard cut in a timely manner. They’re worried about getting citations, so, just anxiety.”

He said they need about 50 gallons of gas to fill up all their equipment and they do this every other day. The gas shortage is making it much harder for them to do their job.

“If we don’t have any gas, we can’t work. That’s just the bottom line," said Haralson.

Haralson told WAAY 31 he's looking forward to when he can fill up all his equipment at one gas station instead of going to multiple.