Gas prices rising in Huntsville area

Huntsville gas prices have risen 0.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.52/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 261 stations. Gas prices in Huntsville are 9.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 3.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Huntsville is priced at $2.36/g today while the most expensive is $2.97/g, a difference of 61.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.30/g while the highest is $2.99/g, a difference of 69.0 cents per gallon. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $2.03/g while the most expensive is $5.19/g, a difference of $3.16/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.88/g today. The national average is up 18.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 7.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Huntsville and the national average going back a decade:

April 29, 2018: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.81/g)

April 29, 2017: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g)

April 29, 2016: $2.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

April 29, 2015: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

April 29, 2014: $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.70/g)

April 29, 2013: $3.28/g (U.S. Average: $3.50/g)

April 29, 2012: $3.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.81/g)

April 29, 2011: $3.73/g (U.S. Average: $3.92/g)

April 29, 2010: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

April 29, 2009: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.03/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Chattanooga- $2.51/g, up 0.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.50/g.

Birmingham- $2.48/g, up 1 cent per gallon from last week's $2.47/g.

Tennessee- $2.60/g, unchanged from last week's $2.60/g.

"After a quiet week previously, the national average has resumed its upward climb in the last week with average gas prices rising in nearly all states yet again. This spring certainly has brought furious price increases at faster paces than we've seen in past years," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Oil posted a loss last week, likely responding in part to President Trump's tweet aimed at oil producers and again asking OPEC to raise production, but it's not known if the affect on the market will persist or pass into the sunset. Peak prices are likely starting to enter into view for over the next few weeks for some states- mainly in the West Coast- while the national average will likely peak somewhere between 2-5 weeks from now before falling. The homestretch is quickly coming into view. Perhaps the best news for motorists is they may catch a break in June as prices moderate slightly as refiners finish maintenance and boost production."

For LIVE fuel price averages, visit http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.