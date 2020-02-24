Gas prices rise in Huntsville

Average gas prices in Huntsville have risen 2.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.21 on Monday.
This is according to GasBuddy's daily survey.
Prices in Huntsville are 11.7 cents a gallon lower than a month ago but are 8.1 cents higher than a year ago. As of Monday, the cheapest station in Huntsville is priced at $2.05 and the most expensive is $2.59, according to GasBuddy.
The lowest price in Alabama on Monday is $1.93 a gallon. The highest is $2.65. The most expensive price in the country on Monday is $99.90.
