Gas prices rise in Huntsville

GasBuddy's daily survey shows gas prices have risen slightly in Huntsville.

Posted: Feb 24, 2020 8:51 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Average gas prices in Huntsville have risen 2.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.21 on Monday.

This is according to GasBuddy's daily survey.

Prices in Huntsville are 11.7 cents a gallon lower than a month ago but are 8.1 cents higher than a year ago. As of Monday, the cheapest station in Huntsville is priced at $2.05 and the most expensive is $2.59, according to GasBuddy.

The lowest price in Alabama on Monday is $1.93 a gallon. The highest is $2.65. The most expensive price in the country on Monday is $99.90.

