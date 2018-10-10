Gas prices on the rise, expected to increase with Hurricane Michael

Gas prices are on the rise and with Hurricane Michael coming through, it’s possible they could get even higher.

WAAY 31 compared the current prices to previous ones and learned what drivers think about the increase.

Every driver I talked to today said they noticed the increase in gas prices.. And every driver also told me they hope the prices don’t continue to rise.

“It’s not the highest I’ve ever seen, but I wish it was lower," Amy Guerin said about the current gas prices in Huntsville.

According to a survey done by GasBuddy, the average Huntsville gas price is currently $2.62. That’s up from last week’s average of $2.59, and last month’s average of $2.53--which is something Guerin says she’s not exactly shocked to hear.

“Gas prices are a necessary evil," Guerin said. "So you have to pay it no matter what, and you hope it’s as low as it can be, but in my life, I’ve seen the prices really low and I’ve seen them up above four dollars.”

But some drivers say they’re not going to let the prices keep them off the roads.

“Our family is spread all over the country. We travel a lot. It hasn’t kept us from doing what we want to do," said Michelle Archer.

However, according to GasBuddy’s website, with Hurricane Michael on its way, we could expect the prices to get even higher.

“I wouldn’t be surprised. That’s part of the national supply chain. It would make sense if that was the case," Guerin said.

“We have reservations at the end of the month down on the gulf coast, so it better not keep us home," Archer added.

WAAY 31 reached out to AAA to see if they could make a comment on why the prices have risen, but we’re still waiting to hear back from them.