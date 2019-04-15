Gas prices on the rise in Alabama

You've probably noticed gas prices inching up in North Alabama. Some drivers are paying $2.50 a gallon.

WAAY 31 found out why, and when prices might come down.

Right now, the average price for gas in Huntsville is $2.51 a gallon. That's 20 cents higher than a month ago. AAA told us the summer fuel blend is adding to the price increase, and there's also more demand.

"Three dollars is way too high, even getting near it is too high," said a driver, James Hood.

Hood said the hike in gas prices is hurting his wallet, but checking price apps like Gas Buddy has been helpful in getting the best price.

AAA agreed that apps are a good way to save. The association also said it doesn't think gas prices will go above $3, and they should level out by mid-August.

Hood said he will drive 20 minutes out the way to get the cheapest gas if he needs to. However, he said if prices get any higher, he's not sure what he'll do.

"I mean it may not be the best gas, but it'll fill my car up," Hood said. "I don't make that much a month, in a week, on a paycheck. It's crazy."

He said he worries about are the people who rely on government support, and people shouldn't have to worry, just trying to live day-to-day.

"You have these people out here who have cars, but they're on fixed income. They can't afford this gas," Hood said.

AAA told WAAY 31 it believes gas prices will eventually go back to where they were last year, at about $2.20 a gallon.

AAA also said fires and other problems at U.S. refineries are causing higher gas prices in some states.

A fire disrupted production at a large refinery in Houston in March, and at a large facility in Los Angeles. Other facilities have shut down for unexpected maintenance.