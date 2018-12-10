Gas prices in Alabama continue to fall below $2.00

Gas prices in Huntsville have dipped below $2.00. Right now, the average gas price in Huntsville is $2.11, which is a few cents higher than the state average and about 30 cents lower than last month's prices.

"Now it's 1.99, that's what I just paid and it saves some money for the holiday season," said Ashley Reeves.

Just a few months ago, Alabamians were spending an average of $2.58 on a gallon of gas. Many drivers remember when it was almost twice that.

"It's gotten up to $5.00 a gallon. That's more than a gallon of milk," said Scott Wilson.

AAA says as people head into Christmas and New Years, the price will level out and there might be a small decrease.

There's also a possible chance Alabama could get an average gas price below $2.00 a gallon.

"I pray it does drop some more, $1.50 maybe, hey if it goes back to 97 cents, that'll be good for me. But I know it's going to go back up," Reeves said.

Even though people will travel at Christmas, AAA says demand is lower right now than other times of the year. Most people don't use the same amount of gas traveling for the holidays, as they do on a summer vacation. But when the weather gets warmer in February or March, prices will go up.

WAAY 31 also learned from AAA that many times, drivers purchase gas from stations that are convenient, but if they purchase gas from stations with low prices, then it forces other stations to lower their prices.