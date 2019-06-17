Gas prices declining in Huntsville

Gas prices in Huntsville have been falling recently.

Analysts say this is rare to see since the peak driving season is underway. The average price in Huntsville is currently $2.32 a gallon. That's more than 16 cents lower than this time a month ago.

Prices have dropped nearly a nickle a gallon in the last week. GasBuddy said there are two main reasons for this, inventory is higher this year and demand is lower.

“I feel great, because now I might be able to get a little more travel in,” Richard Ward, who lives in Huntsville, said.

Ward isn’t the only driver taking advantage of the lower gas prices. He and Kim Brown, who also lives in Huntsville, said the main thing that kept them from traveling in the past was the high price of gas.

"I can’t afford the gas, because once you pay the gas, you can’t really afford the luxuries of eating out or staying in a motel, things like that,” Brown said.

GasBuddy said it expects prices to stay in the lower $2 for most of the summer. Prices could drop below the $2 mark, although trends are impossible to predict.

According to GasBuddy, prices dropped in all 50 states over the last week. However, Alabama's gas tax goes into effect in September, and gas will cost an extra six cents a gallon.