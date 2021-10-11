Gas prices are the highest they've been since 2014

On October 11th, gas prices were the highest they've been since 2014. The nationwide average was $3.27 a gallon, according to AAA.

Huntsville is keeping up with the nationwide average, as many gas stations surpass the $3 mark.

"They're crazy, $3.09 for gas is way too much," says Zach White, a resident of Huntsville.

White loves to travel in his free time, but it might be out of his budget now. He says, "We was planning on going out of town within a month or so, but with the way gas prices are I don't think we're going to be able to."

White is also worried the increase will affect his job at MKM Mobile Car Wash in Jones Valley, since people might see the high prices and decide to go somewhere else.

"We're right next to a gas station, and it being a little over $3.10 for gas it's just way too much, no body is going to be wanting to spend that," says White.

But people don't pay as much attention to gas prices as you may think.

"Most of us are buying our gas based on convenience rather than price. We have our favorite gas station because it's on the right hand side of the road and it's close to where we live or where we work," explains Clay Ingram, spokesperson for AAA.

Ingram says the lack of price shopping plays into the price increase.

"When we don't price shop, that sends a signal to the gas stations and the big oil companies that says, 'you know what charge us whatever you want we really don't care, we're going to keep buying our gas where we buy our gas'," says Ingram.

By shopping for the best gas prices, people can help lower the price for everyone. Ingram says, "Motorists have a lot more control over these gas prices than they realize."

He says the current price increase is a short-term situation fueled by an increase in demand and a slight delay in the supply chain. He says the prices will likely stay this high for the next couple of weeks before coming down.