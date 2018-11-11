Gas leak temporarily shuts down Winchester Road

Winchester Road between Riverwalk Trail and County Lake Road is back open after a property owner hit a gas line while doing demolition work. The property owner told WAAY 31 there used to be a house on the property, but any gas going through the property should have been turned off eight years ago.

According to Moores Mill Volunteer Fire and Rescue, the owner was doing demolition work and burning debris when he hit a gas line and called the fire department. The broken line was between a fire and the road.

Moores Mill District Chief Lynn Gann told WAAY 31 his department closed the road for safety. He also told us he chose not to hose down the fire while the gas was still on because he didn't want to risk the equipment sparking and possibly hitting the broken gas line. The road closure forced traffic to reroute for more than 90 minutes.

Once utilities crews found and cut the gas line Moores Mill was able to knock out the fire and re-open the road. There are no reported injuries or illnesses. Moores Mill was the only fire department to respond to the leak.