Garage in Hazel Green heavily damaged by Sunday afternoon fire

A detached garage took on substantial damage Sunday afternoon after a fire broke out.

Multiple agencies including Hazel Green, Toney and Bobo fire departments responded to the blaze in the 100 block of Rambling Drive aroud 2:53 p.m.

When crews arrived they saw heavy smoke coming from the detached garage, which was adjacent from the main residence. Toney Fire officials said the fire was under control within about 15 minutes.

Because of the amount of debris in the garage, crews had to conduct "an extensive overhaul operation" and used a "small layer of foam to assist with hotspot exinguishment."

No one was injured as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.