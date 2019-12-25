Garage destroyed in fire on Christmas morning

Officials are investigating the cause of a garage fire that started on Tea Garden Road. A neighbor says he woke up to flames reaching at least 10 feet above the garage roof!

While firefighters were working to put out the fire, some neighbors tried to spread some Christmas cheer.

"It was really big," said neighbor Eden Hines.

"We were in our house watching a Christmas movie and my father said there's a fire," said neighbor, Gaia Bonamente

"I was sitting at the table and I just saw these flames just shooting up outside the window," said neighor, Max Bonamente

Neighbors told WAAY 31 they were shocked when they woke up to the massive fire next door.

"The whole garage burned in maybe five minutes," said Max Bonamente

Officials say no one was hurt, but the flames destroyed everything inside the garage.

"I was concerned it was going to spread onto our house because I thought it was a really bad fire," said Hines

As firefighters battled the blaze, neighbors Eden and Gaia, decided they wanted to help too.

"They were working really hard and they looked like they needed a treat," said Hines.

So they handed out their leftover Santa cookies to first responders.

Firefighters and neighbors all say they are thankful for each other and that they arrived in time.

"Maybe we can offer them to visit our house sometime," said Hines

"At least there's something to be thankful for...That no one got hurt. So that's the bottom line that the garage went and nothing serious happened. So it's still a good day," said

Max Bonamente.

The fire only impacted the garage and didn't spread to the home next door. Investigators are going to the home Wednesday afternoon to try to learn what caused the fire.