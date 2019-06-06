Clear

Gaokao: Can you pass China's grueling college entrance exam?

Millions of Chinese high schoolers will sit the country's grueling two-day college entrance examination, known as the gaokao, this week.

By Shen Lu and James Griffiths, CNN

According to state news agency Xinhua, some 10 million students will take the test in 2019, competing to get in to the country's top universities amidst incredible pressure from their parents and families.

Much of China goes into effective lockdown during the test, with factories and building sites closed down, drivers banned from honking their horns, and police on patrol to ensure students aren't disturbed.

Take our multiple choice quiz to see if you could hack it -- and if that doesn't put you off, you can also try the far harder essay questions.

