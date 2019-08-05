Huntsville gamers don't believe violent video games are to blame for mass shootings

President Trump addressed the nation on Monday regarding the mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas. One thing he addressed as a driving force for the mass shootings was violence shown in video games.

WAAY 31 talked to some Huntsville gamers who say video games are not the problem.

"It probably has nothing to do with video games and has something to do with something else," a gamer, Pierce Talaeai, said.

Talaeai said he started playing violent video games as a young boy. He said people worldwide play these kinds of games and you don’t hear about mass shootings in most of those countries.

"There are hundreds of millions of people that play video games so if you have one person who, you know, goes AWOL, then that's that one person. But, it doesn't have anything to do with the video game itself," he said.

The spokesman for Rocket City Arcade, Herman Pool, says he plays a lot of video games himself. He believes studies linking violence and video games do not make valid points or arguments. He said he does understand games can create emotions that could make somebody act out violently.

"Video games do illicit emotions out of us. It's our responses that determine our actions, and unless we're teaching our kids to respond to things properly, we may end up with some problems," Pool said.

He said the video game industry already uses a rating system to let parents know how old a child should be before playing, and says it's too early to tell if the industry will put any more regulations in place.

"The video gaming industry in the past has taken their own action to stop federal intervention on how video games are bought and sold. Maybe it's time to review," he said.

For now, Pool said he's going to continue keeping an eye out to make sure people who come in the arcade are playing age-appropriate games.

Parents can monitor video game ratings by looking at the corner of their kids' video games. They are divided into four categories, E for everyone, E+10 for everyone 10 and older, T for teen and M for mature.