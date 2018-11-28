Gamer overheard man raping girl, 15, while playing Grand Theft Auto, deputies say

Click here for updates on this story

New Port Richey, FL (WFTS) -- A New Port Richey, Florida man has been arrested after he allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl at his house while playing Grand Theft Auto, deputies say.

The alleged rape was witnessed by another gamer who overheard the incident while playing the game with the suspect over PlayStation 4.

Daniel Enrique Fabian, 18, was arrested on Wednesday, November 21 and charged with lewd and lascivious battery in connection to the incident which occurred on June 28, 2018.

The 15-year-old girl was at Fabian's home at the time of the incident. Fabian is known to the victim.

Fabian was playing Grand Theft Auto with another gamer when he told the other gamer he had a girl over at his house and he was going to "smash" her.

Fabian stopped playing the game for 15 minutes and during that time, the other gamer says Fabian's microphone was still on and he could hear the victim moaning and saying "no." The victim told Fabian to stop four times, but he continued to have sexual intercourse with her, according to the arrest affidavit.

After 15 minutes, Fabian resumed playing the video game with the other gamer.

A Sexual Assault Victim Exam was done on the 15-year-old girl and the results supported the allegation of sexual abuse.

Fabian was arrested and booked into the Land O' Lakes Detention Center.