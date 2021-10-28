WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night Game of the Week: Arab vs. Boaz

Post-season spots are locked up for Arab and Boaz, but this matchup will always mean something to the two schools.

The players "have played middle school ball together and, even before that, rec ball and stuff," Boaz Coach Jeremy Sullivan said.

"The rivalry is there," said Lee Ozmint, coach at Arab High. "It goes way back. I've got grandparents calling me."

These coaches know each other well. They each have winning records — Arab at 7-2, Boaz at 6-3 — but only one school will end its season on a high note.

"Are they gonna turn the scoreboard on? If they are, we are looking to win," Sullivan said.

While winning is the goal, Ozmint and Sullivan are also looking to clean up their play before the first round.

"We have made enough mistakes in the last four weeks to put it in the bank for months," Ozmint said.

So, Ozmint is preaching accountability this week.

"When you are accountable to a fellow player, that's where the magic happens," he said.

These players will leave it all on the line before both teams start next week 0-0.

"We are ready to start this second season of the playoffs and finish strong Friday," Sullivan said.