Gambling bill is not expected to pass

Alabama's lawmakers are making their way back to Montgomery on Sunday. They're awaiting the final day of the legislative session. WAAY 31 spoke with two representatives about what bills might pass on the final day.

It seems like people in Alabama won't be going to a gas station to pick up a lottery ticket anytime soon. Representative Mike Ball and Anthony Daniels both said they'll be surprised if the gambling bill gets the 63 votes it needs to pass.

“I feel like if I want, if I’m interested in it I should be able to go up the street, you know, and be able to get my lottery tickets," said Kristen Howard. "I want the lottery tickets."

Howard is like many other people in Alabama who are waiting for the state to have a lottery. Ball said there are many other aspects to the gambling bill that makes it unlikely to pass on the last day of the legislative session.

“There’s so many moving parts to it. The public is clamoring, certainly for a lottery, but then there’s the casinos and the dog tracks, and there’s sports betting that’s out there," he said.

Ball believes the bill banning COVID passports will pass. While Daniels said he expects it to at least get discussed.

Some of the bills that are still in limbo are:

General fund budget

Banning curbside voting

Transgender treatment

Opposing federal gun laws

Third-grade reading requirement

Suzan Von Hor believes more should be done for our kid's education, and that's one of the reasons she wishes lawmakers would pass the gambling bill.

“I think they should definitely have the lottery," she said. "I think it should go to education, the funds they make from it. I think freedom of choice is paramount.”

Ball said the gambling bill should be discussed in a special session.

Lawmakers will meet on Monday to debate on whether or not certain bills should be passed.