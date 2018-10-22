Clear
Gadsden man in custody for child sex abuse charges

Carlos De Jesus

A Gadsden man is in custody on sexual abuse charges of a minor, according to the Etowah County Sheriff's Office.

Posted: Oct. 22, 2018 2:35 PM
Updated: Oct. 22, 2018 2:49 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Carlos De Jesus, 33, was arrested on October 12. He is facing charges for one count of 1st degree rape, two counts of 1st degree sodomy, one count of sex abuse of a child less than twelve and incest, which are all felonies.

The sheriff's office said De Jesus is accused of raping a 13-year-old many times, beginning when the child was 7-years-old. A school employee reported the abuse on October 2.

De Jesus is being held in the Etowah County Detention Center with a $300,000 bond. He is a citizen of Mexico, and as a condition of his bond, he may not contact the victim or the victim's family, and he is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors.

