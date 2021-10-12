Gabby Petito's cause of death was strangulation, coroner says

Gabby Petito's cause of death was ruled to be strangulation and the manner of death was homicide, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said on Tuesday.

Blue announced the findings at a press conference about a month after Petito, 22, was reported missing in the wake of a road trip with her 23-year-old fiancé Brian Laundrie.

Her remains were found in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest on Sept. 19.

Blue previously ruled the manner of her death a homicide in his preliminary findings, but the cause of death remained pending further autopsy results, according to the FBI.