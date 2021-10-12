Clear

Gabby Petito's cause of death was strangulation, coroner says

Members of the public leave flowers at a memorial site for Gabby Petito on September 26, 2021 in Blue Point, Long Island, New York. Credit: Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis News/Getty Images

Her remains were found in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest on Sept. 19.

Posted: Oct 12, 2021 1:45 PM
Posted By: CNN

Gabby Petito's cause of death was ruled to be strangulation and the manner of death was homicide, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said on Tuesday.

Blue announced the findings at a press conference about a month after Petito, 22, was reported missing in the wake of a road trip with her 23-year-old fiancé Brian Laundrie.

Her remains were found in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest on Sept. 19.

Blue previously ruled the manner of her death a homicide in his preliminary findings, but the cause of death remained pending further autopsy results, according to the FBI.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events