GOP's Byrne to challenge Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama in 2020

Byrne made the announcement Wednesday in Mobile.

Posted: Feb. 20, 2019 5:42 PM
Posted By: AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne of Alabama has announced he'll challenge Democratic Sen. Doug Jones in 2020 as Republicans try to reclaim the seat previously held by Jeff Sessions.

Byrne made the announcement Wednesday in Mobile. The congressman is the first Republican to announce for what's expected to be a crowded GOP primary field seeking to unseat Jones, Alabama's lone Democrat in statewide office.

Byrne said Jones doesn't represent "Alabama's interests and Alabama values."

After Sessions resigned as U.S. attorney general at President Donald Trump's request in November, speculation swirled that he might run for his former Senate seat. But he has taken no public action in that direction.

Jones defeated Republican Roy Moore in a 2017 special election to finish Sessions' term. Moore faced sexual misconduct allegations, which he denied.

