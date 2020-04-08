GMA’s Day of Hope to support Feeding America

GMA is kicking off its Day of Hope on Thursday with Feeding America.

During the coronavirus crisis, many families are struggling to purchase nutritious meals. One in seven children and one in 12 seniors do not have access to nutritious food.

WAAY 31, Allen Media Broadcasting, Feeding America and local food banks are working together to collect donations to help.

If you're in a position to give, visit FeedingAmerica.org. If you would like to donate food, FeedingAmerica.org can direct you to a food bank in your community.

Feeding America is the U.S.’s largest hunger-relief organization. It gives food to more than 40 million people a year.

If you or your family is in need of food assistance, click here.