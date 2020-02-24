GE unveils new $125 million expansion in Decatur

The largest employer in Morgan County, GE Appliances, unveiled its new, $125 million expansion to its facility in Decatur.

The expansion brings 255 new jobs to the plant, increasing the workforce by around 25%. It will feature brand new tech additions like more than 50 robots that perform precise jobs and a redesigned assembly line to build more models of fridges.

We talked with a project manager at the plant on Monday who says it's an exciting day for now 1,300 employees there.

"It's exciting to see it come to fruition today. It actually represents, as I like to say, we're still on this journey and this path to make GEA Decatur have an even brighter future than it has right now," said Renee Story.

This facility will make way for faster and more efficient production for their new refrigerator line.