Fyffe and Piedmont were going to fight till the end, and they did.

After a defensive battle in the first, Fyffe is able to score. Ike Rowell ran it in for six midway through the second to get Fyffe up 7-0.

Piedmont would score on the next drive, but the Bulldogs missed the extra point.

Fyffe would add a pick-six in the second half to win 14-6.

Fyffe advances to the 3A Title Game in Tuscaloosa December 3.