Fyffe wins 2A state title, making them back-to-back champs

Fyffe goes back to back winning the 2A State Championship over Reeltown.

"Oh my gosh, it's amazing," Quarterback, Zach Pyron, said. "This is a feeling every high school player should be able to feel. For us it's about how hard we worked, it's just amazing it's awesome. I love this team. Thank the Lord for giving us this opportunity. Without him this wouldn't be possible. He's a mighty God."

Head Coach, Paul Benefield, as built a powerhouse.

"I can't understand it yet," Benefield said. "I know tomorrow I may be able to understand it. It's unbelievable. You could say 'oh he knew,' but oh no I didn't. I really didn't."

With this 56-7 win over Reeltown, Fyffe extends a 29 game win streak to 30.

The Red Devils offense once again dominated their opponent with 325 total yards compared to the 51 yards from Reeltown.

Pyron led the team with 27 carries for 171 yards winning him the most valuable player.

Plus, the young leader has never lost a game in the Red Devil uniform.

"It's awesome," Pyron said. "I just have to say I couldn't do this without my Lord Jesus Christ or these guys around me. These guys around me are special and are some great players. I'm blessed to be on this team with this coach and this feelings amazing."

Benefield remains undefeated playing inside Jordan-Hare stadium.