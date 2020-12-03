Fyffe seniors leave legacy

Three state championships in a row, seven straight title appearances, a 45-game win streak...

This Fyffe football team is leaving behind more than trophies, they're leaving a legacy.

Has it hit seniors Ike Rowell and Brody Dalton, they're three-time state champs?

"Not really, no," Rowell said.

After being down 16-0, Fyffe held Montgomery Catholic to zero points in the second half to win the 3A title 21-16.

"Three in a row, it's unbelievable, I couldn't dream it, I really didn't," Head Coach, Paul Benefield, said.

Benefield said this team will be talked about when the teens are in their 40s and 50s.

"The championships will all fade and the wood will rot," Benefield added.

But coach says the memories made playing with Fyffe on their jerseys will last forever.

"These guys, I don't know the last time they lost a football game, maybe fifth or sixth grade," Benefield said.

The senior class, Benefield is talking about includes his youngest son, Eli.

Benefield got emotional reflecting on coaching his son, who unfortunately sat out today with an injury.

"It's been tough, but these are my kids too, in a way, and I don't want to let them down, so I got to stay strong for them," Benefield said.

Rowell said his Coach's dedication to the team has made a lasting impact.

"He's been with us since we were little kids, he's just like a second dad to us."

Together, the Red Devils overcame every obstacle, from a new classification, to playing during a pandemic.

Making the 2020 State Championship just that more special.

"This is the sweetest one of all," Benefield said.