Fyffe hosts Red Bay Round 3 of AHSAA Football Playoffs

Pregame at Fyffe as the Red Devils take on Red Bay.

Posted: Nov 22, 2019 9:15 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Pregame at Fyffe High School. The Red Devils host Red Bay. Both The Tigers and Fyffe are undefeated heading into this round. 

