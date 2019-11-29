Charles Mitchell talks with WAAY31's Lauren Cavasinni pre-game Friday before the Red Devils host Collinsville.
Related Content
- Fyffe fans ready for semi-final game
- Sports Director Lynden Blake at Fyffe semi-final matchup
- AHSAA Northwest regional semi-final games
- Fyffe Red Devils Win 2A State Championship
- It's harder to play for Fyffe
- Auburn basketball fans travelling 1,200 miles for Final Four game
- Friday Night Football Scoreboard, Semi-Finals
- Juvenile arrested after several classrooms vandalized in Fyffe
- Fyffe hosts Red Bay Round 3 of AHSAA Football Playoffs
- Alabama makes playoffs, gets matched with Clemson in semi finals
Scroll for more content...