The Fyffe Red Devils now own the nation’s longest winning streak after Southern Columbia Area (Pa.) fell to Wyomissing Friday night, 41-21.

Southern Columbia had won 65 consecutive games.

Fyffe defeated Plainview 45-19 to make it 50 straight wins, now the longest active streak in the country.

The five-time state champion Red Devils will look to keep the streak alive when they travel to take on North Sand Mountain next Friday.