Fyffe Red Devils Win 2A State Championship

The Fyffe players overcome with emotion tonight during the post-game press conference Friday night. They deserve to show all the emotions because they beat Luverne in the Class 2A State Championship Game at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The score 21-19.

"For football players at Fyffe, this is our dream and when the dream comes true there's no better emotion," Freshman Quarterback Zach Pyron said.

Pyron fought back tears after leading his team to the title at just 15 years old. He says there's no better feeling than what he felt yesterday.



But, success doesn't come easy, Coach Paul Benefield says every detail of preparation led them to this 2A Title.

"We got a big hill at Fyffe we run up and down," Coach Paul Benefield said.

Another trophy coming back to Fyffe High School. This marks their third in five years. The football team has a motto that every player who has played under Benefield knows, "It's hard to play against us, but it's harder to play for us."

"We do the things we need to do, you're going to hate every second of it, well you're loving this, yes its all worth it for moments like this," Senior Payton Stoner said.

The Fyffe community showing out in Auburn yesterday. They brought a lot of people out there and now they get to take that state title back home with them to North Alabama. There will be plenty of celebration in the weeks to come.