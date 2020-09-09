Fyffe Coach lands on prestigious list

Fyffe football has created many special moments the past six years, including four state titles.

This week, the nation recognized the hard work of the Red Devils.

Fyffe Football coach Paul Benefield landed on a pretty prestigious list this week, and he didn't even know it.

That's the mentality you gotta have to be one of the winning-est coaches in the country.

Benefield didn't pay much attention to Max Preps putting him number 40 on the nations All-Time Coaches List by Win Percentage.

"Did that come out today?" Benefield asked.

What he did notice was his 299-53 record, and I'm not talking about the left column.

"53 losses, 53, in ten minutes I could name you all of them," Benefield added.

When you can name every loss, that means there's not many!

Since 1992, the veteran head coach has won 85 percent of his games.

"Awesome to be that high on the list, gotta a lot of good kids who ought to be proud of that too," Benefield added.

As coach approaches win 300, I asked the player who knows Benefield best, his son Eli, what makes him a great coach...

"He weeds out the loser mentality, and brings out the winning mentality in people," Eli said.

"I don't take any compromises for people who don't want to work," Benefield added.

Benefield sets the expectations high, but hasn't mentioned his looming milestone.

"It's going to happen sometime, if it doesn't happen this week, it will happen," Benefield said. "We put the kids under a lot of pressure, I'm sure they're aware of it, but I haven't mentioned it."

Whenever that 300th win comes, it won't be for a national ranking.

Benefield says, the victory is for the Fyffe community.

"Thank you for sharing your children with me, maybe I made it better somewhere in life, taught them about toughness, some of them every once in a while will give me a call or something," Benefield said.

On cam:

As fate would have it, Fyffe plays Sylvania Friday, that's where Coach started his career.