Medical marijuana now legal in Alabama, but access likely delayed

Alabama is joining the 35 other states in the country where medical marijuana is legal.

State Rep. Mike Ball said the next step in the process is forming a regulatory committee of people with expertise in the state, particularly medical expertise.

"It's gonna be behavioral, medical people. It's gonna have some people agricultural field. It's gonna have you know it's going to have a broad range of professionals with expertise," said Ball.

Ball said there will be 15 people chosen to be on the committee by the appointing authorities.

"And then when they find the commissioners then they're gonna have to be approved by, confirmed by the Alabama State Senate," said Ball.

Getting those people for the committee confirmed will most likely have to wait until the next regular legislative session, which is not until January of 2022.

The people could be approved ahead of time though.

"If they get them all in place they might be able to do it in a special session," said Ball.

Once the committee is in place Ball said that he would rather have the experts on it make any future adjustments

"In a perfect world I'd rather it not be politicians and lawyers yapping about it, but I'd much rather these people who get on the board do that," said Ball.

Representative Ball said it will probably take a year before people who need medical marijuana will have access to it.